ZB (ZB) 1-Day Volume Tops $216.73 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01181162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

