Theta Fuel 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $436,606.00 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $436,606.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007555 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001608 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.