Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.54 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $46.67 or 0.00647084 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 5% against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $102,365.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01181162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,613 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

