Safe Haven Trading Up 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $1.53 million and $10,544.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.43 or 0.02654124 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

