Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Rating Increased to Buy at China Renaissance Securities

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 78,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

