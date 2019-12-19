Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $405.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $392.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFX. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.60.

TFX opened at $370.77 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $5,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,809 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,718.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,506 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $52,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

