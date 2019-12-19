Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE:SUM opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.93 and a beta of 2.16. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $179,138.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at $171,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,345 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,831,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,252,000 after acquiring an additional 730,386 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.