Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Renaissance Capital lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
Shares of SSL stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Sasol has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
