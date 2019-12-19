Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Renaissance Capital lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Sasol has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 849.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 378,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sasol by 2,535.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 473,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Sasol by 155.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

