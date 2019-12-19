Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/10/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates reported impressive fiscal first-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped estimates. Strong adoption of the company’s core solutions drove the top-line growth. Further, the company gained traction among existing in-house core customers for migrating to private cloud services. Also, Jack Henry enjoyed solid momentum in its payment segment, which was a positive. The company’s growing core customer wins are likely to continue driving its business growth. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, slowdown in the license and in-house implementation revenues due to shift in customers’ preference to outsourced delivery from on-premise solutions is a concern. Further, its aggressive acquisition strategy is taking a toll on the balance sheet, which remains a risk.”

10/25/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

JKHY stock opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $152.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $269,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

