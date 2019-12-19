Analyzing The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NASDAQ:USPH)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and U.S. Physical Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $453.91 million 3.31 $34.87 million $2.65 44.34

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than The Pennant Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 6.36% 16.57% 7.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Pennant Group and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.83%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $118.31, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats The Pennant Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of June 30, 2019, the company provided home health and hospice services through 62 agencies; and assisted living, independent living, and memory care services in 51 communities with 3,872 total units. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. The Pennant Group, Inc. operates independently of The Ensign Group, Inc. as of October 1, 2019.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors As of March 14, 2019, it operated 592 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

