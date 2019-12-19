Contrasting TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

This table compares Champions Oncology and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $27.07 million 3.08 $130,000.00 $0.01 718.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 2.72 -$34.96 million ($13.00) -0.20

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than TRACON Pharmaceuticals. TRACON Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Champions Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Champions Oncology and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Champions Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 72.93%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -3.61% -48.07% -8.70% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -215.39% -85.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Champions Oncology, Inc. markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD. The company also develops TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lung cancer, and Phase I/II clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing TJ004309, a novel humanized antibody against CD73 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors through a strategic collaboration and clinical trial agreement with I-Mab Biopharma. The company has license agreements with Ambrx, Inc.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Cancer Center; and Lonza Sales AG, as well as a cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.