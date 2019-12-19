Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will post $220.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.80 million to $221.61 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $200.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $822.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.10 million to $823.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $927.68 million, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $938.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,089 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,396,000 after buying an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,271,000 after buying an additional 647,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,562,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,621,000 after buying an additional 195,002 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDAY opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $65.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

