Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.48 Million

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will post $220.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.80 million to $221.61 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $200.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $822.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.10 million to $823.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $927.68 million, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $938.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,089 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,396,000 after buying an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,271,000 after buying an additional 647,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,562,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,621,000 after buying an additional 195,002 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDAY opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $65.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing The Pennant Group and U.S. Physical Therapy
Analyzing The Pennant Group and U.S. Physical Therapy
Critical Contrast: GETINGE AB/ADR versus Natus Medical
Critical Contrast: GETINGE AB/ADR versus Natus Medical
Contrasting TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Champions Oncology
Contrasting TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Champions Oncology
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.48 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.48 Million
Trex Company Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share
Trex Company Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share
-$0.25 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This Quarter
-$0.25 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report