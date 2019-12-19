Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $959,625.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,410. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Trex by 6.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.90. Trex has a one year low of $53.48 and a one year high of $93.63.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

