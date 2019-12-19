Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.25. Potlatchdeltic reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PCH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,979.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,884,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,307,000 after acquiring an additional 607,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 308,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth $11,986,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 46.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trex Company Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share
Trex Company Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share
-$0.25 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This Quarter
-$0.25 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Potlatchdeltic Corp Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Potlatchdeltic Corp Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share
TriCo Bancshares PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies
TriCo Bancshares PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies
Translate Bio Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Translate Bio Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Tricida Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Tricida Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report