Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.25. Potlatchdeltic reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PCH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,979.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,884,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,307,000 after acquiring an additional 607,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 308,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth $11,986,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 46.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

