TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

TCBK stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

