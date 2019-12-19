Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Translate Bio stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,732.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 36.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,844,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,941 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 680,330 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

