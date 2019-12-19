Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCDA. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. Tricida has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 110,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $4,422,294.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sibling Capital Fund Ii-A L.P. sold 301,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $11,863,894.46. Insiders sold 673,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

