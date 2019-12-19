United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

United Bancorp stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.13. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 4.14% of United Bancorp worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

