Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

WDC stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,572,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,059 shares of company stock worth $1,164,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 3,406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,526,591,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 822,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,103,000 after buying an additional 406,338 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,502,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

