Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $615,040 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

