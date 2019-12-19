Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $255.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

