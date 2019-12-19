Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of WEYS stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $255.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.50%.
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
