Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) PT Lowered to $15.00

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price.
WIFI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
Shares of WIFI stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $529.93 million, a P/E ratio of -376.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.07.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
Featured Article: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.