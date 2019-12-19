Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) PT Lowered to $15.00

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price.

WIFI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $529.93 million, a P/E ratio of -376.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

