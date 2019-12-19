Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,600 ($21.05). Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEIR. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Shore Capital upped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,614.29 ($21.24).

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,543.50 ($20.30) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($16.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,029.00.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

