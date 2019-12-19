Morgan Stanley Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $52.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 215,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

