Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 4.62. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.