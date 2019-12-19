Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 4.62. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TriCo Bancshares PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies
TriCo Bancshares PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies
Translate Bio Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Translate Bio Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Tricida Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Tricida Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
United Bancorp Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
United Bancorp Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
Western Digital Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Western Digital Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Veritex Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
Veritex Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report