Capita (LON:CPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank

Capita (LON:CPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 140 ($1.84). Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capita to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 158.86 ($2.09).

Capita stock opened at GBX 169.95 ($2.24) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.50 ($2.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

