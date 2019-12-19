Edmond Macri Sells 5,032 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Edmond Macri sold 1,373 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $144,357.22.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

NYSE W opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.27. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $78.59 and a 52-week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,461 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 240,887 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wayfair by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $114.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.12.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

