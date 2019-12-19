Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin Sells 11,853 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.24. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $53.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 365,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

