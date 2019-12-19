Insider Selling: Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Insider Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $243,584,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,593,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $37,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

