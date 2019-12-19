Charles E. Haldeman Buys 10,000 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JBGS opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBGS shares. ValuEngine cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

