Insider Selling: Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Insider Sells $589,239.75 in Stock

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K. Phil Yoo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00.

AM opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Antero Midstream Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.