Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) COO Sells 5,482 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.29. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $687.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

