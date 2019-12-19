Melinda Michele Kimbro Sells 8,901 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.84. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.
About ViaSat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.