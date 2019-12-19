Melinda Michele Kimbro Sells 8,901 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.84. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 479.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 354,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ViaSat by 815.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 297,520 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,315,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,644,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.