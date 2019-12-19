Insider Buying: ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Acquires 6,094 Shares of Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 83.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 71.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

