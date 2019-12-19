Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Clean Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,760,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 1,399,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 868.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 164,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $419,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.24 million, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

