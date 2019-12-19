4,400 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,022 shares of company stock worth $14,392,501. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $84.66.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

