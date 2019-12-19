21,900 Shares in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRGX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 58.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

In other news, insider Emmanuel Roman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 14,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $241,270.12.

NRGX opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

