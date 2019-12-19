Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $372,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,365,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,966,000 after purchasing an additional 597,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 93,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $240.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $241.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.6513 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

