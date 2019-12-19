Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,341 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 28.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,033 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Intuit by 33.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 8.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 27,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 454,989 shares of company stock valued at $107,616,171. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $263.20 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.