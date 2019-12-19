Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $342,000 in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $827,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 86,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,281,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,300,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

