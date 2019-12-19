Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,081 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,223,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 859,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 311,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.50 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

