Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $331,000 in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.51% of Crown Crafts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

CRWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.48. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Crafts, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

