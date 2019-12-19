Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $321,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,066,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,131,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $119.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $121.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

