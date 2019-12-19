Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,501 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,315.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

