Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $303,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.03. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

