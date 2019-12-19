Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,705 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,039,000 after buying an additional 2,471,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,942,000 after acquiring an additional 976,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7,009.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 533,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 525,714 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after acquiring an additional 372,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.74.

NYSE AEM opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 63.19 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

