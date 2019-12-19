Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 108.5% in the second quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 31,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.1% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 77,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.5% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 161,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 86,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.37.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI opened at $198.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

