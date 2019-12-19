Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,022 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,022 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,685,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.61.

Shares of COST opened at $291.87 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $307.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

