Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.23.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $296.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.89. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.