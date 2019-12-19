Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of MFS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 142.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFM opened at $7.11 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

